Would-be burglar meets resident with rifle
•
A would-be burglar in south Jones County was on the receiving end of a little street justice before being put in jail to await his time to go through the official justice system.
Carl Smith, 47, of Seminary was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm before being booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center early Monday on charges of home invasion.
Smith was accused of breaking in to a home on Earl Brashier Road just before midnight when the unidentified homeowner heard the glass from a window in the carport break, grabbed his .22-caliber rifle and yelled at the burglar to stop, said Investigator Abraham McKenzie of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“The homeowner warned him, but (Smith) came on in toward him, so he shot him in the arm and called 911,” holding the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived, McKenzie said.
The JCSD is investigating the case and will go through the necessary procedures of giving the information to the district attorney. But it appears that it’s a clear case of self-defense, McKenzie said.
“Hopefully it sends a message (to criminals) that there can be consequences for your actions,” McKenzie said. “People have a right to protect themselves and their property.”
Also over the weekend, there were reports of other armed residents dealing with criminals on their property. Joshua Welch, 38, of Ellisville was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he was causing a disturbance and a resident reportedly held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived early Monday morning. And on Megan Lane in the Myrick Community, a homeowner reportedly shot at a suspicious vehicle that was at his residence and the driver fled the scene. It was not known whether the car or anyone in it was struck, and there were no other details on that incident.
