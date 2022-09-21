After a hard-fought win over rival Northeast Jones last Friday, South Jones head coach Todd Breland and Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin faced another battle – a whirlwind of speculation on social media.
But the situation was nothing more than an overblown misunderstanding, both men said later. It was all resolved with a conversation and a handshake.
“There was a misunderstanding between the coach and the sheriff in regard to an issue with a student-athlete, and it has been resolved,” Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District said after meeting with the two men on Tuesday morning.
“This was all a big misunderstanding,” Breland said. “Look, I have known Joe for a long time and consider him a good friend. This is a situation that got out of hand on both sides, but some of it ran a little wild on social media.
“But it is something we were able to sit down and work through. It’s unfortunate that it happened the way it did, but I appreciate all of the support that I received from everyone in our community. I’m just glad to be back with the team preparing for Wayne County this week.”
After the issue had been resolved, Breland expressed his gratitude to his supporters on Facebook, and Berlin chimed in.
“I will say, this incident was just a misunderstanding,” Berlin posted. “Nobody actually knew what happened or the whole truth. I have sat down with everyone, and we all came to a conclusion. Todd and his family have always been close to me, and it was an unfortunate situation where tempers flared and there was no resolution at the time. We are ready to move forward. Get um coach!!!”
Following the dramatic double-OT win Friday night, there was a little pushing and shoving and trash-talk during handshakes between the two teams. One of the South Jones players who was involved reportedly walked over to the visitors’ fieldhouse to confront one of the Northeast Jones players who had been involved and cursed an NEJ administrator and coach.
Security was called, and the player was walking back to the South Jones fieldhouse and cursed at the sheriff. Berlin followed him into the fieldhouse, and that player’s brother became disrespectful to the sheriff, too. Protec security guards followed, along with School Resource Officer Davy Lyons, and more words were exchanged between the player and security officers.
Meanwhile, Breland — who had no idea what had occurred, sources said — told the Protec guards, who work for the schools, to get out. That order may have been misinterpreted by the sheriff, thinking the coach was talking to him in a heated situation that lasted around 30 seconds, witnesses said. Breland was suspended for a day, with pay, while the situation was investigated by school district personnel. The student faces disciplinary action from the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.