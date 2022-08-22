The South Jones Volunteer Fire Department second annual benefit car show will be Saturday, Sept. 24 and Pine Grove Baptist Church (792 Highway 590, Ellisville).
Registration will be 8-10:30 a.m. for several divisions, including for pre-1949 vehicles, and separate cars and trucks judging for pre-1979, 1980-1999 and 2000 and later models. Judging will be done by participants and spectators.
Awards will be given for the top street and rat rods, 4x4’s, motorcycles and unfinished vehicles, plus the will be a Best in Show for each class.
Concessions will also be available, and all proceeds will benefit the South Jones VFD with assistance in paying for repairs that are needed on two of its trucks.
For more, call Cody Hunnell at 601-319-2510 or Justin Cooley at 601-508-4151.
