As fall weather settles in, it’s time once again for carnival rides, corndogs and live music at the fairgrounds in Laurel. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., the gates for the South Mississippi Fair will open at the Magnolia Center, 1457 Ellisville Blvd.
The fair will run through Oct. 30, and, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, vendors will be open for lunch. Admission is $5, and children under 42 inches tall get in free.
The fair will feature entertainment, food, rides and fun.
What you need to know:
What rides will be featured?
Rides provided by Wade Shows include Merry Go Round, Tilt-A-Whirl, Sizzler, Bumper Cars, Centrifuge, Quasar, Vertigo, Zero Gravity, Spider, Surf’s Up, Giant Wheel, Polar Express, Typhoon, Rock Star, Streetfighter 360, Magic Maze, Mardi Gras, Drag Strip Jr., Wacky Worm, Swamp Gator, Lighthouse, Crazy Plane, Dalton, Bees, Bears, Bugs, Puppies, Balloons, Dino Dumbo, Choo Choo Charlie and Groovy Bus.
Wade Shows recommends that patrons not purchase armbands for children under 36 inches in height as they will be limited to the number of rides that they can go on due to safety restrictions.
For more information visit somissfair.com
COVID protocols
The South Mississippi Fair will follow CDC and state-recommended guidelines for COVID-19. The fair staff recommends face coverings for all guests, employees and exhibitors, and to social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the fairgrounds. All high-touch surfaces will be sanitized on a consistent basis. Those experiencing symptoms are advised to stay home
Entertainment schedule
- Friday: Gates open at 5 p.m. and The Classix will play on the Midway Concert Stage from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Gates open at 1 p.m. and armbands will be sold for $25 from 1-3 p.m. From 3-9 p.m., armbands are $35. The CATS Lawn Trac- tor Pull begins at 10:30 a.m. Weigh-in for mini-tractors only begins at 12:30 p.m. Midway Concert Stage events start at 1-4 p.m., with DJ Spinning Top and from 6:30-10:30 p.m. with The Classix.
- Sunday: Gates open at 1 p.m. with admission $5 and arm- bands $25. DJ Spinning Top will perform from 2-5 p.m. at the Midway Concert Stage.
- Monday: Vendors open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the armband special is $15. DJ Spinning Top will perform from 5-9 p.m. at the Midway Concert Stage.
- Tuesday: Vendors will open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and rides are $2 each. Cadie Calhoun will perform from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Midway Concert Stage.
- Wednesday: Vendors will open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special field trip day for Ellisville State School and seniors opens at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with exhibits open. Armband special is $25 from 5-9 p.m. Madewood Street Band will perform from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Midway Concert Stage.
- Thursday, Oct. 28: Vendors will open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a special school field trip day is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with exhibits open. Armbands are $25 from 5-9 p.m. Champagne Jam will perform from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Midway Concert Stage.
- Friday, Oct. 29: Vendors are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Armbands are $25 from 5-11 p.m. A Taste of 59 South will perform from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Midway Concert Stage.
- Saturday, Oct. 30: Gates open at 1 p.m. with armbands $25 from 1-3 p.m. and $35 from 3 p.m. to close. The cattle show will start at 9 a.m. in the Magnolia Center. DJ Spinning Top will perform from 1-4 p.m. and Jones and Pine from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Midway Concert Stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.