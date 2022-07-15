A nonprofit organization that will benefit children who are believed to be victims of crimes is working to get started in Jones County.
Cherished Hearts, a Child Advocacy Center, wants to root itself in the community and work with law enforcement to bring a child advocacy center to Jones County, but it needs funding. A board of individuals formed in Jones County a few years ago, but because of COVID, it could not start fundraising efforts.
Now, Cherished Hearts has hired Beth Brown to help with that goal. She is serving as organizational facilitator of Cherished Hearts. One in four girls experience sexual abuse and one in six boys also experience the same before the age of kindergarten, she said.
“Currently, we use a child advocacy center in Gulfport to conduct our forensic interviews,” Brown said. “A main service that we hope to provide is forensic interviews. A forensic interview is when someone talks to a child who is involved in a case regarding physical or sexual abuse or is a witness to a violent crime, in a non-leading way.”
Forensic interviewers are specially trained in a child-friendly way to not influence the way the children describe what happened to them or what they saw.
“We will work in a multidisciplinary approach with law enforcement, child protective services, medical staff, mental health and others,” Brown said.
Over the past two years, the child advocacy center has provided this service as a courtesy, but the need for one in the county is continuing to grow, said Priscilla Pitts, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Victims’ Advocate.
“Just in this past month, we have had to conduct seven forensic interviews,” Pitts said.
There is a need everywhere for children’s advocacy centers, as it affects children in every community, Brown said.
“Right now, our county is not really being served with a multidisciplinary approach,” Brown said. “Typically, after a child goes under a forensic interview, they would receive child advocacy services all the way up until the trial. We hope to also offer trauma counseling.”
Kids who have endured trauma are more likely to have health issues later on, Brown said.
“By helping those children with trauma counseling early on and helping to strengthen those resiliency factors, hopefully we can prevent some of these long term issues that may come up related to childhood trauma,” Brown said.
Having a child advocacy center in Jones County would benefit the families and provide less of a hardship, such as missing work to bring their child for a forensic interview, Pitts said.
“We are grateful to be able to go to Gulfport, and the interviewers are phenomenal, but the families getting time off work and providing a more convenient option to families,” Pitts said.
All of the services are free to the families and are paid for by the law enforcement agencies that are processing the cases. Two fundraisers are planned in July and August for Cherished Hearts. CC’s Portraits will donate time to offer mini photo shoot sessions today (Saturday) from 2-5 p.m. at Brookside Coffee in Ellisville, which also donated space for it. Anyone interested can send a message to Cherished Hearts’ Facebook page.
Cherished Hearts will sell ribeye sandwich tickets provided by The Knight Butcher for $14 per ticket on Aug.19. The ticket includes a sandwich, chips and a drink. Cherished Hearts will also deliver the sandwiches for those who purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.