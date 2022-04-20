On Tuesday, June 14, Laurel voters will be able to approve or shoot down a proposed 3 percent tax on hotels and other short-term rentals, the proceeds of which will be used to promote tourism in the city.
The City Council unanimously passed the resolution Tuesday to put the proposal up for vote. Gov. Tate Reeves and the state legislature authorized the City of Laurel to vote on the proposal — with a little help from “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier, Mayor Johnny Magee said in his annual State of the City address.
“Ben and Erin’s visit to the Capitol during the debate concerning our tourism tax, I believe, had a huge impact on the way that certain of our legislators voted that day. We appreciate the attention that they have brought to Laurel.”
Funds raised by the tax will be used to help cover the costs of developing a welcome center and a museum that highlights the history and culture of the town at the Interstate 59 exit to Leontyne Price Boulevard at the beginning of what’s been called the “Gateway to Downtown” project.
Last month, Magee thanked Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) and Reps. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) and Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) for their efforts to push the bill.
In their visit, the House presented the Napiers with a resolution commending them and their hit HGTV show for “promoting positive images of Mississippi nationwide.”
They chatted with and posed for photos with lawmakers and Ben Napier promoted the tourism tax, telling The Associated Press, “We think it’s great for Laurel, and what’s great for Laurel is great for Jones County, and what’s great for Jones County is great for Mississippi.”
The proposal will be on the ballot in Laurel polling places from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 14. Here’s how it will be worded:
- PROPOSITION: Do you approve or disapprove the action of the Mayor and City Council of the Municipality of Laurel, Mississippi, to levy an additional 3% tax on hotel, motel, and short-term rental bills within the City of Laurel for the purpose of promoting tourism in the City of Laurel?
Party primary midterm elections are set for June 7, and runoffs, if needed, will be June 28. The General Election is Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.