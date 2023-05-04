Bob Hickingbottom’s battle to get back on the Democratic primary ballot made a leap in the legal process today. He filed a lawsuit against the Mississippi State Democratic Party in Hinds County Circuit Court and the state Supreme Court appointed a special judge to hear the case.
Judge Forrest A. Johnson Jr., a Senior Status Judge from Natchez, was appointed to oversee the case, according to an order signed Thursday by Presiding Justice James K. Kitchens.
Hickingbottom, who was a guest on The Buck Naked Truth podcast on Tuesday, told host Jim Cegielski that he was filing a lawsuit against the state Democrats, and he did just that two days later. The suit was filed by attorney John R. Reeves.
Hickingbottom claims that the executive committee of the state Democratic Party “acted arbitrarily and capriciously when they refused to certify” him as a candidate for the primary. “The statement given to Hicckingbottom that he did not meet the statutory requirements fails to provide a legitimate or legal reason for their action.”
The lawsuit goes on to claim that he is “duly qualified to be a candidate” and that the state party is keeping him and fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gregory Wash off the ballot “in order to give Brandon Presley a clear shot to the nomination without opposition, contrary to Mississippi statutes.”
Hickingbottom and Wash are black, and Presley — who is considered the frontrunner in the race — is white. Hickingbottom and Wash were told by the committee that they “didn’t meet statutory requirements,” but that assertion is “without merit or legal basis,” according to the lawsuit. Hickingbottom was disqualified for “failing to submit a statement of economic interest” and campaign finance reports in a previous run for governor, but those reasons are not a basis for disqualification, he claims, pointing to Democratic candidates in other state races have done the same thing but were allowed on the ballot.
The 16-page lawsuit asks for the court to “reverse the invalid action of the Mississippi Democratic Party Executive Committee” and place his name on the primary ballot “and that there be an injunction prohibiting the printing and distribution of ballots until this matter might be heard and decided.”
No timeline has been set for when the case will be tried. Primary elections are in August.
The state Democratic Party chairman is Tyree Irving, a longtime state Supreme Court justice who retired in 2018 after 20 years on the bench.
A lawsuit represents only one side of a legal argument.
