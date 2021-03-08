Now-deleted video posted to Facebook
•
A Facebook video taken down over the weekend showed a special-needs student being ambushed and beaten by a schoolmate at West Jones Middle, and parents are furious.
The Jones County School District hasn’t confirmed whether the assailant was suspended for three days, as is the talk on social media. Several picketers, including family members of the victim, could be seen along the road just off the West Jones campus with signs reading “Justice for Joshua” Monday morning as parents dropped off their kids. The family members said the assault happened one day after Joshua refused to do some other kids’ homework.
The video, which the family said was taken down after it reached about 2,000 views on Facebook, showed Joshua walking out of the cafeteria door before a much larger middle-schooler pounces on him, beating his head and slamming his head into an iron railing until he’s on the ground. At least two people filmed the assault and cheered it on. They were waiting with cameras rolling as soon as Joshua walked through the door.
Joshua had reportedly told the assailant to do his own homework.
Jim Yaggi, who noted his grandson Joshua is a special-needs student, said he is angry that no security was nearby to intervene and suggested there might have been in years prior.
“It was set up,” he said. “It was an ambush. Had his head hit the concrete, he could have been seriously injured or killed.”
The boy is doing fine physically but not emotionally, his grandfather said.
“Joshua is a nice young man,” said Kathy McDonnieal, who was picketing on Monday. “He’s meek. He wouldn’t mess with anyone that way.”
One man, James Turner, had only met the family over Facebook — he’d been so impassioned by the footage that he showed up with a sign outside to support the family.
“I wouldn’t want to send a child to a district where this is happening,” he said.
Speaking for Jones County schools, Supervising Principal Cooper Pope said he can’t go into specifics about the children, the assault or what punishment was handed down. He did, however, say that it was “taken care of.”
“We handle fights, bullying and assault in accordance with school policy,” he said. “We have different policies depending on the situation, the nature of the fight. Some last 2 seconds, some last 15 seconds. When we have bullying, we jump on that quickly. You have to characterize what has happened and then act accordingly.”
Pope said he couldn’t say how the conflict was characterized because the JCSD doesn’t discuss disciplinary action.
“We’re here to protect our kids,” he said. “When they get themselves into issues they don’t need to be in, we take care of them with consequences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.