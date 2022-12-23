Sheriff Joe Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall told local media that they would continue to arrest and incarcerate suspected criminals despite the crowded conditions at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
But one observant reporter called them out on that claim. He noticed that The Grinch was not in one of the two-man cells nor in a holding cell up front, so he asked if the high-profile suspect had been transported to an MDOC facility or if he was one of the many inmates wrapped up in a blanket on a bunk or the floor.
If that was the case, he demanded to be allowed to see him or to get an explanation on his whereabouts. That’s because last week, when he was arrested, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that The Grinch was being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center without bond on three serious felony charges, including “stealing Christmas.”
Berlin and Sumrall were forced to confess that the notorious criminal received special treatment, but they quickly noted that it was only because of special circumstances. They explained their decision by revealing the rest of the story in a press release:
“And what happened then? Well, in Whoville, they say that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day. And then the true meaning of Christmas came through!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.