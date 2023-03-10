The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in the Laurel Historic District will host its annual Spring Break Festival on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.
The family-friendly festival is free and open to the public. It will feature hands-on art activities and interactive arts experiences, and Freedom Ranch Wildlife Center of Purvis will showcase a variety of animals. This year’s Spring Break Festival is sponsored by Masonite.
LRMA galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information call 601-649-6374 or visit www.LRMA.org.
