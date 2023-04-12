Spring is here and Springfest 2023 is around the corner for Laurel.
Springfest is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the fairgrounds on Ellisville Boulevard. More than 100 vendors will be set up there.
Many food vendors that are regulars at the South Mississippi Fair and some newcomers will be there along with some selling handmade items, boutique items, leather goods, wood art, household decor and more. There will be arts and crafts for the children along with Mr. Silly Socks to entertain them. Parking and admission are both free.
Host Four Arrows Events also produces the Merry Marketplace event at the Magnolia Center the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year.
