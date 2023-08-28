Several squirts got into a shootout at the Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon, and all of them pleaded guilty to beating the heat at the splash pad. Damian Mendez of Moselle was celebrating his 5th birthday with family and friends — including sister Willow, 2, and Dallas Bynum, 6, of Soso — when an array of water weapons were brandished. Several party-goers, young and old, were caught in the crossfire during the dragon tattoo-themed, and all seemed to welcome it as the fire-breathing local temperatures hit 100 degrees again. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
