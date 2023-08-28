Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.