A stabbing at a residence in southwestern Jones County may have been a case of self-defense between family members, investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
They responded to two residences on Delk Road on Thurs- day afternoon after an altercation between Darren Everett, 54, and son-in-law Thomas Craft, 29, led to Everett being stabbed and suffering serious injuries, according to reports.
Everett reportedly pointed a gun at Craft’s wife and their 4-month-old baby, and a fight ensued and Everett was stabbed.
Deputies secured the two scenes and the stabbing victim received emergency medical care by EMServ Ambulance Service medics and emergency medical responders from South Jones and Southwest Jones. He was transported by EMServ to Forrest General Hospital for medical treatment.
The son-in-law was interviewed by JCSD investigators J.D. Carter and Abraham McKenzie, and his actions have preliminarily been ruled a case of self-defense, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Craft and his wife are cooperating with investigators, Carter said.
