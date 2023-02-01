The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was stacking up suspects on a front lawn after a chase ended in a crash in a yard on Blank Street in Ellisville on Monday morning. Driver Paul Marsh, 40, of Ellisville reportedly almost ran over a construction worker before crashing. Sgt. Jake Driskell, right, and agent Andrew Yates of the JCSD Narcotics Division are seen with suspects Marsh, Eric Cooley, 26 of Laurel and Kenneth Shirley, 42, of Ellisville as Deputy Xavier Thigpen keeps an eye on Destiny Holifield, 22, of Laurel. Suspects’ mugshots and charges are above in For the Record. (Photo by JCSD)
