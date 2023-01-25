The Jones County Board of Supervisors signed a resolution from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department recognizing January as National Stalking Awareness Month. According to statistics that were cited, 1 in 3 women experience stalking at some point, and 42 percent of those stalkers are acquaintances, 40 percent are former intimate partners and less than 20 percent are strangers. The most common stalker tactics are in the form of unwanted calls (75 percent) and through text, emails and other electronic messaging (57 percent). From left, Supervisors Phil Dickerson, David Scruggs and Johnny Burnett, JCSD victims’ advocate Priscilla Pitts (holding resolution), Supervisors Travares Comegys and Larry Dykes, Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD victims’ advocate Melisa Kelland. “Stalking is a serious crime that has sadly been made easier by the proliferation of technology through social media,” Berlin said. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
