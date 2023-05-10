Saturday is the annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Residents are asked to bag healthy, non-perishable food items and place them by the mailbox for USPS carriers to collect.
The food will be delivered to local food banks and pantries. Items needed include pasta, cereal, canola oil, oatmeal, peanut butter and canned goods, including beans, fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna in water, meat and sauce. Avoid glass containers.
On Friday, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee presented a proclamation declaring May 13, 2023 Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day in Laurel.
All of the items collected in Laurel will benefit the Good Samaritan Center and the Glory House Ministries’ Bread of Life Center.
“Every can helps,” said Beverly Odom, director of the Good Samaritan Center. Her organization provides 200-250 hot plate lunches to those in need Monday through Friday. She expects the number of people to increase over the summer with school being out. “Drive through and we will hand you a plate. Anyone can can drop in and get a plate, we are all about nutrition, it’s not just a sandwich and chips on a plate,” she said.
The organization also provides groceries to families in the community. “The elderly depend on us to supplement what they can’t do. It just makes you feel good to know that you are contributing to help someone else,” Odom said.
The Bread of Life Center focuses on sending bagged groceries home to families in need. The group provides dried beans, pastas, canned foods and fresh meat to 900-1,000 people in a 10-county reach.
“These kind of things help keep us alive,” said Grant Staples, director of the Bread of Life Center.
Shareka Newell-Cooley, vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, is looking forward to heading up her first Letter Carrier’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day.
“Last year we had a good turnout but we’re expecting more than ever this year,” Newell-Cooley said. “It’s very important for people in the community to participate. It’s easy to do and it’s an honor to be able to help the less fortunate,” said Newell-Cooley.
This year’s event is the 32nd food drive hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers. Since its inception in 1991, the annual food drive has collected and distributed more than 1.82 billion pounds of food.
