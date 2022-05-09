Mayor Johnny Magee joined letter carriers outside the U.S. Post Office on 5th Street in downtown Laurel on Friday to read a proclamation in support of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 14.
Local postal customers are asked to place non-perishable food items in or near their mailbox on Saturday, May 14 so the carriers can pick them up to help with this year’s effort. Glory House founder Grant Staples was on hand for the proclamation reading. His organization will be a recipient of the donations. “We are feeding 1,000 mouths per month, so we really appreciate this... It’s a huge help,” he said. In 30 years, the National Letter Carrier Food Drive has collected and distributed more than 1.82 billion pounds of food.
Demetria Bridges is in charge of the local effort for the post office.
