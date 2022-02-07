Mozingo taken into custody after threatening to shoot deputies, holding mother in front of him
A Glade man who held his handicapped mother in front of him as a human shield after threatening to shoot deputies was taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday afternoon without any serious injuries.
Nathan Mozingo, 40, was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center after a short but intense standoff with several deputies just after 4:30 p.m. at his parents’ residence on Blondie Road.
The initial call for service came from the suspect’s father just before 4 p.m. The father told dispatchers that his son was “high on meth and threatening to kill him,” and that his son was armed and said he was “going to shoot at deputies when they arrived because he was not going back to jail.”
He further warned that his son said Neil Newcomb shot former JCSD Lt. Tony Stiles with his gun several years ago “and the same thing was going to happen today,” according to the incident report. Newcomb died of a gunshot wound after a standoff with the JCSD in Shady Grove in 2012 and Stiles suffered career-ending gunshot wounds.
Deputies met at nearby Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church to establish and plan, then headed to the house. They took cover behind their vehicles with their rifles drawn. The father was on the porch and he was secured in the back of a patrol unit as Sgt. Derick Knight attempted to talk to the suspect on his PA.
A dispatcher told deputies that Mozingo had dialed 911 and again stated that he was not going back to jail, but the dispatcher kept talking to him and convinced him to come to the door to talk to deputies. The suspect eventually agreed but said he was “going to hide behind his elderly disabled mother,” according to the report.
When he appeared at the door, his mother was in front of him with her walker in front of her. Mozingo reached underneath his mother’s arms to show his hands to deputies so they could be sure he had no weapons, the report continued.
Mozingo backed into the living room and sat in a recliner, pulling his mother on top of him “against her will” as he “continued to use her as a human shield” while allowing deputies to come inside, according to the report.
When deputies saw an opening, they grabbed Mozingo, and the suspect struggled with them before being tasered, handcuffed and taken into custody by Knight and Deputies Harrison Tew, Chase Smith, Andrew Yates, Drew Morecraft and Matt Bailey.
Two 12-gauge shotguns were found in the residence and taken to the JCSD for safekeeping, according to the report.
The mother “partially” fell to the floor from the chair, but she was checked by medics from EMServ Ambulance and Powers Fire & Rescue, all of whom were staged nearby. No one needed any medical attention.
One report noted that the father was “extremely upset” with deputies for being there “after he was in fact that one that called for emergency services.”
Mozingo was initially charged with simple domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for failure to comply with demands — all misdemeanors — but it’s possible that the domestic violence charge could be upgraded to a felony, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
