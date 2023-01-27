The deadline for introducing general bills and constitutional amendments was on Monday night last week, the third week of the Legislative Session. Committees are now beginning to discus these bills in meetings. Although most work is still happening in committees, several pieces of legislation reached the House floor last week.
House Bill 1125, or the Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act, would regulate transgender procedures and surgeries on children under 18. The bill does not apply to individuals born intersex. Proponents of the bill said that this would prevent children from making permanent decisions they could regret later, while opponents argued that this was a step back for transgender rights. After lengthy debate, the bill passed by a vote of 78-28 and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.
Other bills discussed last week included one that would exclude fentanyl-testing materials from definition of “paraphernalia” under controlled substances (HB 722); a bill that would decrease the minimum number of years of law enforcement experience required to be a conservation officer (HB 516); and a bill that would authorize the Department of Finance and Administration to purchase the old First Christian Church building in the Capitol Complex Improvement District (HB 423).
On Thursday, the Louisville High School football team the House. Coach Tyrone Shorter and the players were honored with House Resolution 16, which commended them upon winning the 2022 MHSAA Class 4A state championship.
This week, committees will meet even more frequently as the Legislature approaches the next deadline. After Tuesday, Jan. 31, no additional bills will be added to the House calendar for consideration, and members will meet in session for longer periods to discuss the bills that have made it out of committees.
— By Reps. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) and Donnie
Scoggin (R-Ellisville)
