The Laurel Police Department is hosting its tri-annual fill-a-truck food drive, at the Laurel Walmart 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, or longer, depending on how many people come out and donate.
“We do about three of these a year, and we added this one in the summer in memory of Chief Tyrone Stewart,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “The food drive was always near and dear to his heart. He started this before he passed away, and it helps the soup kitchen, and the Good Samaritan Center.”
The Good Samaritan Center gives away clothing to victims of domestic violence, as well as people who have been through house fires and other disasters.
“It’s funny that last time everyone was talking about high gas and everything else was, but they were still out there making donations for others,” Cox said. “The people of Laurel and Jones County have always been good to each other, and they are so much help. We hope that this time is just as good as last time, and that we can help the community as much as possible.”
The LPD had its drug-take-back event on Saturday, and recovered 211 pounds of unwanted or potentially dangerous expired prescription drugs. This is the 17th time that the LPD has hosted the event and has collected 2,881 pounds of drugs during this time.
The LPD took the drugs to the DEA in Hattiesburg to be disposed of properly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.