JCSD seeking suspects who took trucks from JC, Sharon business
A Moselle man is in jail after being accused of stealing an ATV, and a pair of pickups that were reported stolen last week have been recovered.
Michael Page, 30, was arrested Sunday night, charged with grand larceny and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Investigators had been searching for him since early September when he became the primary suspect in the theft of an ATV in the Moselle area.
“We have been looking for Michael Page since early September and have kept the pressure on in order to affect his arrest,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our deputies and investigators are squarely focused on interdicting criminal activities and solving crimes in Jones County.”
The ATV was recovered, but it was damaged, JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter said.
A 2006 white Ford F150 that was stolen from Jones College the previous weekend was located and recovered by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and returned to the owner last week.
A 2010 Chevrolet 2500 Z71 pickup and trailer were taken from Ackerman Trucking on Lake Como Road in the Sharon Community that same weekend and recovered in the Parkside Plaza Shopping Center on 16th Avenue in Laurel a few days later.
There was security-camera footage of the person who took the truck from the JC campus.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
