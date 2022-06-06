Former bail bondsman guilty of molestation in retrial four years later
Editor’s note: The names of the accuser and her biological parents have been left out of the story to protect the accuser’s identity.
Homecoming queen, standout softball player, Top 10 in her class, Pearl River Community College graduate and soon-to-be Mississippi College student ... This 20-year-old sexual assault survivor’s story is more than a victim’s, but a victor’s in spite of her circumstances.
As Judge Dal Williamson read the verdict, both the defendant and the accuser burst into tears.
Lindin Ellzey, 42, of Soso was found guilty of three counts of molestation of the girl he was related to by a previous marriage on Friday after a three-day trial in Jones County Circuit Court. His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday. Ellzey faces up to 45 years in prison — 15 years per charge.
A jury of eight white men, two black women, one white woman and one black man deliberated for more than two hours before returning a verdict after hearing testimony from 10 witnesses and viewing two video interviews. In a previous mistrial of the case in 2018, a jury was “hopelessly deadlocked” on whether Ellzey had committed molestation against the victim — making her touch him and vice versa.
Assistant District Attorney Katie Bisnette Sumrall tried the case for the state and Hattiesburg attorney Christopher Farris represented Ellzey.
It’s pretty simple in this case, Farris said.
“They come out and say ‘he molested me’ from 2009 to 2013 with no details, no specifics,” Farris said. “There’s not a person in this courtroom who could defend themselves on such a timeline. And what did Mr. Ellzey tell detective (Jason) Myers? 'I didn’t do this.'”
Ellzey’s defense had three witnesses testify — a Department of Human Services worker who had interviewed his accuser while she was in sixth grade, a psychologist who consulted the case notes and attorney/ Justice Court Judge Grant Hedgepeth as a character witness. Hedgepeth said he had known Ellzey a long time and he was the kind of guy he would believe if he said he didn’t do it. Dr. Criss Lott, a psychologist, said there were many inconsistencies and not a thorough enough investigation conducted.
The jury heard from the accuser, the accuser’s biological parents, a counselor, two sheriff’s deputies and the child specialist who interviewed the accuser when she came forward with the allegations of sexual abuse. When cross-examined, the accuser said she was too scared to tell the DHS worker about the abuse because she was embarrassed about what had happened to her and scared.
The accuser testified to witnesses that he stole her childhood and she was standing up for other victims who may come across his path.
“I know that it happened to me, and it could happen to someone else,” his accuser said. “He robbed me of my childhood and my teenage years. Nobody deserves that. I still have to fight with this. I still have to live with this for the rest of my life. He’s a threat to any child he may come in contact with in the future.”
Ellzey’s accuser was shaking on the stand with tears as she told the jury of what he would force her to do, even though she would tell him no with her sister locked outside the door “any time her mom would leave the house.” Ellzey threatened to “kill himself if she ever told anyone” or tried to bribe her with money or toys, she testified. When asked why she did not tell a DHS worker while she was in sixth grade who was alerted to possible sexual abuse in her home, the accuser said, “I didn’t want anyone to know about it. I was scared and felt like it was my fault.”
The accuser testified that the molestation started when she was 8 and continued until she was 13, but she said she didn’t come forward until Ellzey tried to get custody of the daughter he and her mother had during their eight-year marriage. Her parents were going through a divorce and her sister started staying over at their father’s house every Thursday night.
“It ate me up inside when she would go over,” she said.
And one night in 2014, she couldn’t take it anymore and told her mother that her sister wasn’t safe with Ellzey.
“To this day, I don’t know what happened to her,” her father said in court. “My first priority was to make sure (she) was safe. I made an appointment with Forrest General Health, but she would not open up.”
In February 2014, DHS determined that allegations against Ellzey were unfounded, and the investigator for the case took the stand and said so. However, the case was not referred to the sheriff’s department after the investigation, and Diara Thompson, the DHS worker, could not answer why the case wasn’t referred. Any time sexual abuse is alleged, a case is supposed to be referred to the sheriff’s department, per DHS’ policies.
The sexual abuse that she endured does not define her, the accuser said. When her sister became the same age as she was, she knew she had to talk. And in 2016, she told her father on a hunting trip that she needed to talk to someone about what had happened to her.
Not knowing what to do, they sought advice from an attorney and then went to the sheriff’s office. After she underwent a forensic interview with the child specialist, Ellzey was arrested. Ellzey, in the interview with the sheriff’s department after his arrest, said he did not do it, despite prodding from a deputy. The well-known bail bondsman and body-builder did not testify on his own behalf in court.
The accuser’s mother told the jury she doesn’t hate Ellzey, but she is angry at him because “he knows what he did.”
“I trusted him,” the mother said. “(She) trusted him ... We all know what happens to people who go through something like this. You either fight through it or you drown.”
What triggered her to come out was that she has a younger sister getting to the age she was when the sexual abuse began, the mother testified.
“She was going to protect her sister in all circumstances,” the accuser’s mother said.
The thing that stands out most about the accuser is her humility, Sumrall said.
“Child sex-abuse victims rarely ever report, if at all,” Sumrall said. “When (the accuser) speaks up, is it for her, justice or vengeance? No, it’s for (her sister) ... (Her sister) started going over to Ellzey’s alone. Ellzey was trying to get full custody of (the sister). (The accuser) doesn’t tell for herself ever. All she wants to do is protect her sister.”
She has been consistent about the explicit sexual details of what he did to her every single time, Sumrall said.
“She has never wavered on the details,” Sumrall said. “She has never wavered. Humility. And I would add strength. I can’t imagine the strength that she had to muster to get up here and get in front of (the jury) shaking. That’s not something you can fake.”
Consider if this didn’t happen why would she put herself through this, why would she go along with a plan that the defense said was concocted by her mother for custody, Sumrall said.
“Why would she do this with reporters in the room? They put stories out about big trials,” Sumrall said. “She’s 20 now... Why would she do this if it’s all a lie and her mother forced her to do this?”
This happened, Sumrall said.
“The defendant did this to (the accuser) and all she wanted was to protect her sister, to protect the other kids in his household, and to protect the other kids he may come around,” Sumrall said.
