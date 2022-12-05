Matt and Cortney McNeil of Stringer lost their family home and belongings to fire on Saturday night. The couple and their three boys had walked over to her mom’s home on Country Road 19 to help decorate her Christmas tree when the fire started. “They lost everything but the clothes on their backs,” family member Julie Dykes McNeil said. “She had already bought all of their Christmas presents and everything ... just sad! But ... they are safe, supported and loved.” And that has resulted in an outpouring of support from people who want to help. Julie McNeil has set up an account for them at Magnolia State Bank. Clothes/shoe sizes for their sons were posted on Facebook — Lex, 3T and 7; Colt 10 and 3; and Ben 14 and 7. Women’s XL bottoms and tops and Men’s 34/34 pants were also needed. It appeared that the fire was electrical and started in the attic area in the back of the house, firefighters told family members, but they reportedly requested an investigation “for peace of mind.” The Stringer and Moss Volunteer Fire Departments responded and Bay Springs Fire Department assisted, along with the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and CareMed. (Facebook)
