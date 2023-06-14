Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.