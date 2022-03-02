The West Jasper County School Board had an emergency meeting Monday to hear an appeal from a teacher who was reprimanded after a student was accused of taking her phone and sending a salacious photograph of her to his phone, then spreading it around the school.
Bay Springs High School teacher and softball coach Jessica Tally asked for an appeal to remove the reprimand from her record for breaking the school district’s code of ethics and two-day unpaid suspension. School board attorney Rance Ulmer conducted the hearing with the board and had school staff and administration who were involved in the investigation speak to the school board.
The incident occured on Dec. 17, the day before Christmas break began. Teachers notified assistant superintendent Dr. Jill Miller the same day. Through initial interviews that day and after the break on Jan. 5, Coach Dan Brady was asked to conduct the investigation to see how the photograph was transferred to students.
Brady discovered from interviews with students that on Dec. 17, a teacher had knocked on Tally’s door and Tally laid her phone face down on the desk before answering the door and stepping outside of the room. Allegedly, two students then went behind her desk to get her phone. They guessed her password and took the phone. From there, they Airdropped the not-safe-for-work photo from her phone. The photograph was shown to other students during classes and at a basketball game.
Administrators suspended Tally while the school conducted its investigation of how the photo was disseminated to students and whether she participated in the solicitation of the photograph. Tally testified at the board meeting that two students approached her to notify her about the photograph being distributed around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
“The initial child who came to me was very upset and distraught,” Tally said. “She wanted to make sure that I was OK and thought that I should know the picture was going around school.”
Tally asked the student what the picture was of and the student described it. The students told Tally it had been shown to multiple students and in a class. The teacher of the class called in an administrator to handle the situation and view the photograph. Tally waited for administrators to interview her about the incident after school, but she said they never called for her, so she went to pick up her child.
On Jan. 5, Tally was called to the central office and asked to give a statement. Later that evening, she received a letter stating that she was on paid leave until further notice. The investigation continued until Jan. 13. Tally was reprimanded and suspended for two days without pay for breaking the school district’s code of ethics. Tally said she is appealing the reprimand and suspension because “that one statement is far from the truth and could ruin my career if I ever leave West Jasper.”
“Nobody will ever look at my file again if they see that one code of conduct (violation),” she said. “That’s why I’m here to get this ripped up, whatever we have to do, because that is an unfair statement and a lie.”
According to the letter, this was the second incident, but that’s not true, she said. “There was never a first incident.”
Tally said when she turned in her appeal letter that she would take legal action against the school district because the student was not punished and the other teacher who was involved was not punished. The teacher allegedly deleted the picture from the student’s phone and there was “no evidence to punish the student involved,” Tally said.
Tally was asked how her phone was left unattended on her desk.
Tally said she was busy teaching and had gotten a knock at her door and placed the phone face down on her desk before stepping outside the door. Teachers are not supposed to have their phones out during class, but Tally informed the board that she had her phone nearby because she is dealing with a custody battle and is a softball coach.
“This is my private property and no student should touch anything behind my desk,” she said.
She was asked if she had a code to the phone and Tally said she did, but the student was able to guess it because he sat next to her desk and possibly saw her type it into her phone.
The board will consider the next steps from Tally’s appeal within 30 days and decide whether or not to uphold the reprimand and suspension in her file.
