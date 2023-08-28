Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Powers Fire & Rescue firefighters and emergency medical responders teamed up at Bogue Homa Lake late Friday to save a woman from drowning.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to a report of a woman in the water, barely visible from the end of a pier at the state lake. Powers personnel arrived first and were directed to the area where the woman was seen with no flotation device, her head barely above water.
Rescue boats were en route, but first-responders made do with equipment that was there to initiate the rescue. JCSD Narcotics Agent Chase Smith jumped in with a Powers Fire & Rescue life jacket and rescue rope, and Powers emergency medical responder Dwayne Walters and Powers firefighter Kalob Broadway borrowed a personal watercraft from Dan Murchie of Ellisville, who had been riding at the lake. Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division used a civilian’s kayak to paddle out to the woman, as well.
The woman, identified only as a Wayne County resident in her 40s, was reportedly suicidal. She was brought to shore and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital for treatment. She was breathing and conscious at the time of medical transport.
“Great job by everyone on the scene who assisted in the water rescue this afternoon,”Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are praying for this lady, who apparently was suffering a mental healthcare emergency, and for her family and lake guests who were on the scene during and after the successful rescue.”
Volunteers from Powers, Glade and Sharon responded along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks, the JCSD, EMServ and local resident Jay Speed Mason responded with a personal boat.
