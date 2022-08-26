A Bay Springs man is going to prison for shooting another man in what was likely a setup for revenge in the Hebron/Summerland area of west Jones County.
Justin “Monkey” Agee, 31, was sentenced to serve 17 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault in the January 2020 shooting of Seneca Keyes.
Keyes identified Agee as the man who shot him in the foot with an “assault-style” weapon, causing a serious injury. He was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center and had to be transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson. He is OK now.
Keyes testified that Agee was the shooter, and that was the key to the prosecution, said Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin. Agee did not testify, but he did admit to being at the scene of the shooting in statements he made to investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
There was testimony that Agee had accused Keyes of breaking into Agee’s girlfriend’s house. She is Keyes’ cousin. There was testimony that indicated they lured Keyes over to the residence to confront him about the burglary and shot him instead.
JCSD Capt. Vince Williams was the lead investigator in the case.
The jury — made up of four white women, four black women, three white men and one black man — deliberated for less than an hour before returning the guilty verdict.
Judge Dal Williamson ordered him to serve 17 years in prison and three years on post-release supervision under MDOC and he will be required to participate in the court’s community service program. In addition, Agee will be required to pay $15,000 restitution to the Attorney General’s Office’s victims’ compensation fund as well as court costs and fees.
