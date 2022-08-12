A former clerk from Sumrall pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was
ordered to pay $25,000 after admitting to stealing water-bill money from customers for a period of two years, State Auditor Shad White announced.
Juanyana Holloway, the former deputy municipal clerk for Sumrall, was prosecuted by District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office in Lamar County Circuit Court before Judge Prentiss Harrell.
Special agents from the Auditor’s office arrested Holloway last November. They determined that she embezzled cash as Sumrall residents paid their water bills, concealing the scheme by not including cash collections on daily bank deposit slips. Holloway did that from summer 2018 to summer 2020, investigators proved, embezzling more than $13,000 from the Town of Sumrall.
“This is another instance of a person working in a small utilities office who was stealing from the people she was supposed to be serving,” said White, a Sandersville native. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”
Harrell ordered Holloway to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Holloway is now convicted of a felony offense and can never handle taxpayer money again. The State Auditor’s office has already recovered the entire amount of Holloway’s demand letter and returned it to the appropriate deserving entities.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa. ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.