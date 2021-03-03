State investigators at Comegys' business
•
Investigators with the State Auditor’s Office appeared to be seizing items from a Jones County Supervisor’s business on Tuesday afternoon, but no details are known.
At least three investigators from the state agency were at JC Beauty Supply, which is owned by Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys, and across Central Avenue from his Beat 5 barn. A spokesman from Auditor Shad White’s office said he couldn’t confirm or deny any investigation, which is that agency’s policy on all ongoing investigations.
Former Laurel police officer Layne Bounds, who is now an investigator for the Auditor’s office, was one of the people at the scene, bringing items such as laptops out of the business to a pickup that had a government-issued license plate.
Bounds was at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting in Ellisville on Monday morning, but Comegys didn’t attend. He participated in the meeting via teleconference.
Comegys didn’t respond to a message seeking comment about what the investigators were doing at his business.
He also didn’t respond to messages seeking comment in July, when his road foreman, Roland Graham, 59, was charged with embezzlement-fraud and conspiracy after being accused of providing county equipment to demolish a house at 1415 North 5th Ave. The loss to the county was “in excess of $9,000,” Judge Dal Williamson said at his bond hearing. He was charged as a habitual offender, meaning he had at least two felony convictions on his record.
Private contractors Larry Barnes, 57, of Purvis and Esau Moffett, 54, of Hattiesburg were also charged in the same case.
The supervisor’s brother Stacy Comegys is the Ward 5 Laurel City Councilman and is challenging incumbent Johnny Magee for mayor in the Democratic primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.