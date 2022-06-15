Inspections director dropping the hammer
It’s apparent there are no sacred cows for the City of Laurel’s Inspection Department.
Its latest list of properties that are in “such a state of uncleanliness so as to be a menace to the public health and safety of the community” includes an “overgrown” lot that belongs to Scotsman Manufacturing Co. — owned by HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier of the hit show “Home Town.”
The lot, which is at 200 East 13th St., is one of 16 that the Inspection Department has scheduled a public hearing for at the City Council meeting on July 5. Property owners are invited to ask council members for an extension to get their property in good condition, or the city will do the work and bill the property owner for it.
In his annual State of the City Address, Mayor Johnny Magee had high praise for his newly appointed leader of the Inspection Department, Sandra “The Hammer” Hadley.
“The Inspection Department probably qualifies as the most hated and despised department in the city at this time, and it shows,” he said with a chuckle. “They are disliked, but I commend them for a job well done. If you pay attention, you can see the slow and steady difference they are making.”
Hadley took over as head of the department in March 2021.
“The department was not operating up to its potential,” Magee said. “I felt that Ms. Hadley had the best interest of the city at heart, and that is something the department needed at the time. She had bought into the idea of cleaning up The City Beautiful city-wide.
“The department has made much progress and has made many enemies, but they are to be commended,” he said. “The results are slowly beginning to be noticed.”
During the same speech, Magee thanked the Napiers for their contributions to the city, too.
“There has been a great impact on the city because of this show,” Magee said. “We are having problems to deal with that other towns our size would cherish.”
He made note of the license plates from states around the country that are seen downtown on a daily basis, and he made note of one in particular — from Hawaii.
“I don’t know how they got it here, but the vehicle was parked on Magnolia Street in downtown Laurel, Mississippi,” he said, drawing laughter.
“Realtors are challenged to find homes to sell in the city, and homeowners are sprucing up their surroundings,” he said.
City inspector Donelle Thornton was one of the people featured on Home Town this season getting her house renovated by the Napiers.
They said “there’s no one more deserving” and de- scribed her as a “hard-working single mom who saved up her money and bought a house” then “saved up some more and wants to renovate.”
The Napiers concluded: “It was a delight to watch Donelle get her dream home, and we’re so excited to see how their family will treasure time in this new space together. Welcome home, Thornton family!”
The Inspection Department issued 1,152 citations for overgrown lots in 2021. Other properties that have been deemed unclean whose owners have public hearings scheduled for the July 5 meeting include:
• 1709 South 11th Ave., Ava-
tar LLC;
• 1036 North 4th Ave., James
Cox/Judith Hughes;
• 908 Garfield St., A.B. Pick-
ering Estate;
• 1916 Pearl St., Bridgette
Blakeney;
- 207 West 15th St., Longbeard Properties, LLC;
- 134 Buchanan St., James Minor Sr.;
- 1835 North 1st Ave., Orea Edison;
- 2334 North 3rd Ave., Dwight Dukes;
- 130 West 11th St., Dee Nero LLC;
- 1115 Anderson St., Carolyn Armond;
- 816 South 6th Ave., James Jenkins Sr.;
- 2322 Queensburg Ave., Johana Trosper;
- 609 North Magnolia St., Lars Woodul;
- 620 Arco Lane, Thomas Lyons;
- 2216 Center Ave., Dee Nero LLC
The council approved the cleaning and/or demolition of three properties and granted an extension for another during last week’s public hearing. Cleaning will commence at 513 East 9th St. (Longbeard Properties), 1043 North 11th Avenue (Erich Taylor) and 1121 Old Amy Road (The Toe LLC). Paula Bender, who owns property at 2020 Airport Dr., was granted a 30-day extension to complete work of a burned property after a contractor told the council he had been hired to handle the project.
