Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee listens as challenger Miranda Beard answers a question from moderator Jim Cegielski during an election forum on Wednesday at SuperTalk Laurel's office on Central Avenue. Anthony Hudson also participated in the debate. Election Day is Tuesday and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Photo by Josh Beasley)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.