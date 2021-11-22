A Jones County supervisor is in jail, facing a charge of embezzlement.
Travares Comegys, 41, Beat 5 supervisor was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday morning, according to the jail website. He was taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, but it is a state Auditor’s Office case.
In March, investigators with that agency were at his business — JC Beauty Supply on Central Avenue across from the Beat 5 barn — loading up evidence, but there was no comment. The charge against Comegys has to do with the personal use of his county-issued pickup after being warned about it, sources with knowledge of the case said.
Look for more information as it becomes available.
