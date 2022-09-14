Board doubles down on support for local businesses in fight over busy thoroughfare
The Jones County Board of Supervisors is doubling down on its support of business owners who oppose the construction of a median on 16th Avenue. In a special meeting on Monday, the board unanimously voted to send a second letter to Mississippi Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom King, but there was some question about whether it would have any effect on the decision.
“It's just my opinion that we expressed our concerns in the initial letter that we sent,” Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys said, noting that the board has been behind the local businesses from the beginning. “I think the previous letter said everything we were trying to say. What we are doing with this second letter is sending the same thing to a state entity that doesn’t care.
“I’m not for medians, but I’m saying we should be practical about the situation. MDOT is going to do what MDOT wants to do on their highway. It’s almost like we’re trying to fight the city’s fight for them, against something that is inevitable. I think it's clear we are for our merchants, but we can’t stop MDOT from doing it.”
Board President Johnny Burnett of Beat 1 responded by saying the board should care about the concerns of the 16th Avenue business owners.
“It's our citizens, and it's our people investing money into the county,” Burnett said. “They pay tax dollars, so it is a part of our decision. We can make a decision for our constituents who have businesses there that we back 100 percent and that MDOT is doing wrong to them. What happens on 16th is going to have an effect on the entire county.”
The 16th Avenue Committee – a group made up of nearly 20 business owners – has been in contact with MDOT regarding the project. The latest report to the committee from MDOT was that the time for discussion on the matter had passed and the project was moving forward. In response, the committee is starting a number of subcommittees to pressure the department using tools such as social-media campaigns, working with local media outlets and fundraising for any legal fees should they need to pursue legal action against the state.
Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs also expressed concerns about opposing MDOT due to possible future repercussions.
“To me, it seems like we’ve reached out a lot further than the city of Laurel has,” Scruggs said. “I don’t know at this point what the City of Laurel has to gain or lose by supporting them. This is gonna bite us in the butt somewhere down the road.”
In the letter to King, the board expressed its concerns regarding the Highway 15 Safety Improvements Project, citing concerns about reduced sales and access to locations for emergency responders. After discussion, the board unanimously voted that all five supervisors sign the letter to King, who is MDOT’s Southern District commissioner.
The proposed project is scheduled to begin breaking ground in the last half of 2023. When it was announced, the plan drew widespread criticism from local business owners and officials. MDOT’s reasoning for the project is safety concerns along Laurel’s busiest roadway. The median is planned to stretch from the I-59 exit on 16th Avenue to Audubon Drive in North Laurel. Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes said that the road’s current two-way turning lane in the 1980’s benefited the city.
“When we used to have a median and they installed the turning lane, it solved a lot of the problems we were having and helped our traffic 100 percent,” Dykes said. “Whoever drew the plans up for this wasn’t thinking about too much. If this project goes forward like they are planning for it to go forward, how much tax revenue are they going to lose on 16th Avenue? What do the business owners on 16th Avenue think about the city of Laurel not doing more?”
Burnett also brought up the point that if the state needed to spend grant money on road improvements, there are other places where the money would be better spent.
“We could put it on county roads, and it would be a lot more sufficient than putting a median on 16th Avenue,” he said. “We’ve got areas that actually need attention from the state.”
