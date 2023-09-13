A national championship-bound team from the West Jones Future Farmers of America made a short presentation to the Jones County Board of Supervisors and received a donation of $5,000 to help them as they prepare to represent the state at the national convention in Indianapolis in November. From left, WJ FFA members Gracyn Foster (president), Hope White (vice president) and Callee Knotts made their pitch to the board that put on display how they won first place for Marketing Plan in the state competition. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
