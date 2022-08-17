Board using increased revenue for education, law enforcement
While costs for just about everything are going up, the tax rate on Jones Countians is going down.
The proposed budget that the Jones County Board of Supervisors approved at Monday’s meeting reduces the overall millage rate by a little more than a half-mill.
The current supervisors have cut the rate every year of this term, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said. They’ve been able to do that because of “continued growth in the county’s assessed value,” she said
With the increased revenue, the board will be able to give all county employees a cost-of-living raise and pay for some services that will help people throughout the county. Supervisors plan to provide additional tuition assistance for high school students who are dual-enrolled at Jones College to earn college credits and there will be additional funding for county schools, Ashley said.
The board also plans to continue improving roads and bridges and to purchase additional equipment for law enforcement with a combination of local and state tax revenue and federal American Recovery Plan Act funds. More money will also go to the volunteer fire departments and the library, Ashley said.
“This board is committed to providing the most services it can while also controlling the tax burden on its citizens,” she said. “The board feels this proposed budget and tax levy accomplish these goals.”
The board projects revenue of $48,672,915 for the next fiscal year — up from the $46,218,785 it’s operating on now — with 59 percent of that ($28,954,546) coming from ad valorem property taxes, down from the 62 percent that’s funding the current the budget.
The millage rate is being reduced by .51 percent.
“This means you will pay less on ad valorem taxes on your home, automobile tag, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental property, assuming your assessed value remains the same,” according to the notice of a public hearing that’s required before final approval. The public hearing for the proposed budget is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville.
In other business, the board approved its annual donations to Pine Belt Mental Health ($195,517) and the South Mississippi Planning and Development District ($83,428.24) and heard reports from their representatives.
Pine Belt Mental Health served 2,544 individuals — 614 of them children — and provided Critical Incident Team training to 94 law enforcement officials, Mona Gautier said. The agency employs 165 people and there are plans to add more programs.
Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin — whose office and court deals with cases involving the mentally ill — thanked Gautier for the agency’s efforts.
“Cases have gone way up since COVID,” he said.
Gautier agreed, saying there had been “more depression, unfortunately” and the agency is looking to add more outpatient services to help people who need it.
Leonard Bentz of SMPDD told the board that Jones County received more than $2.3 million in services from its funding and expressed his appreciation. The agency presented $1,000 scholarships to South Jones graduates Leigha Thompson and Suzanne Walters — just two of the $285,000 in scholarships SMPDD provided students in the district this year. Funds from supervisors are not used for those scholarships, but from other sources, Bentz noted.
The board also approved salaries for Jones County Circuit Court public defenders Patrick Pacific, Cruz Gray and Matt Sherman for $45,000 plus an office allowance of $30,000 each, and a $10,000 salary and $20,000 office allowance for assistant public defender Jeannene Pacific. Court security officer Jim Stone’s salary of $40,000 was also OK’d along with a $41,620 salary for the court’s legal research assistant.
Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs, who is vice president of the board, presided over the meeting because President Johnny Burnett was out sick.
