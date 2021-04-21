Couple arrested for stealing show car from hauler
A show car that was stolen from the Calhoun Community on Tuesday night was recovered the next day, and a couple is in custody charged with stealing it.
Steven Aycock, 30, of Hattiesburg and Haleigh Roberts, 22, of Purvis were charged with grand larceny and are being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
They are accused of taking a white 1985 SS El Camino that belongs to Ken Keyes. It had been loaded on an enclosed car hauler at Roy’s Rides on Highway 28 in preparation to be taken to a car show on the Alabama coast, according to an earlier Facebook post by Keyes. But the next morning, he posted a message that his car had been taken overnight, and he asked for the public’s help locating it and offered a $5,000 reward.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also posted a photo of the car and asked for the public’s help that morning, and before noon, an unidentified Jones County worker saw the vehicle and called Deputy Derek Knight while following the stolen car, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
The worker followed it into Forrest County, where members of that sheriff’s department stopped it on North 31st Avenue in Hattiesburg and took the suspects into custody.
