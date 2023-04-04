South Central Regional Medical Center is ending its contract to provide medical services for Jones County inmates at the end of June, so Sheriff Joe Berlin and the Board of Supervisors are scrambling to search for alternative sources.
Supervisors seemed to be caught off guard by the announcement at Monday morning’s meeting. Berlin said it was a surprise to him, too, but SCRMC officials told him “they were in a financial bind,” Berlin said when board members asked why the decision was made. Just last month, Berlin said that the relationship between the Jones County Adult Detention Center and SCRMC was working out well to keep expenses in line.
“All five of us were just in a meeting where (hospital officials) said they were in the best financial shape they’ve been in in a long time,” board President Johnny Burnett said.
The contract was for $180,000 per year and will come to an end June 30. The year before the contract was adopted, the jail spent $120,000 to $130,000 with SCRMC, so the hospital “should not have been losing money,” Berlin said.
Board Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley suggested that the board and Berlin find out arrangements other counties have for medical services for inmates. Burnett suggested setting up a meeting with the hospital board and other officials to find out what was going on. Each supervisor appoints a representative to the SCRMC board, and none of them had reported financial problems, Burnett said, and the four other supervisors echoed that statement.
“They were very vague about why,” Berlin said. “They just said they weren’t going to be able to do it anymore.”
Nurse Practitioner Donnie Scoggin is paid $1,500 per month to come to the jail and treat inmates for various ailments every Wednesday, and the hospital has been providing medication at cost, which has been a big savings for taxpayers, Berlin said.
The arrangement with SCRMC is something that should have been happening for years since it’s a county-owned hospital, Supervisor Larry Dykes said. He said he “hasn’t heard a word” about struggles at SCRMC until the Monday meeting.
“You don’t sit in a meeting one month and say one thing, then come back the next month and say how broke you are,” Dykes said.
Ashley read the contract, which included medical services with two nurses and 24-hour access to telehealth services and medications, among other things.
Contacted after the board meeting, SCRMC president and CEO Doug Higginbotham said that the hospital is having to cut the service for several reasons.
“We, like many others, have had difficulties finding resources in certain circumstances,” he said. “Our hospital, like others, is dealing with labor shortages, inflation in supply chain and other expenses that have made our facility shift its focus back to core services.
“Unfortunately, the Jones County jail service was one of those services that was eliminated. We are working to place all of our staff members within our main health system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.