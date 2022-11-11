It’s not known if the economic-development projects that are being proposed are of Biblical proportions, but they do have Biblical names.
Project Abel and Project Silas were discussed during a closed-door executive session of the Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting in Ellisville this week. But as with most economic-development proposals, the discussions were done out of public view, which is allowed under open-meetings laws.
The people who were present inside with the supervisors included Jones County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Ross Tucker, Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults and Ellisville City Attorney Randy Laird, Tax Assessor Tina Gatlin Byrd, board attorney and Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller and Sheriff Joe Berlin.
No one who was in the meeting would say anything about the proposal other than, “It’s good.”
In recent weeks, the board has heard proposals and approved EDA recommendations and preparations at the I-59 South Industrial Site, which is listed as a 446-acre area that is “primed for heavy industrial growth” near Highway 11, I-59 and Norfolk Southern Railroad’s main line. The county entered into a Regional Economic Development Alliance with the City of Ellisville in September to develop the site “approximately three miles from I-59 and adjacent to Highway 11” in the city limits, according to a bond issue that was approved last month.
In February, the Jones County EDA announced that it was receiving three grants totaling more than $4 million from the Mississippi Development Authority to get local sites “shovel-ready” for new industries. One of those was for the I-59 South site, which received $553,600 for clearing and construction of a temporary road. “This site is a top priority for the EDA and has great potential to recruit big industry to Jones County,” Tucker said at the time.
The county has “worked hard to be a competitive option in Mississippi for new and existing industries to succeed,” Board President Johnny Burnett added.
