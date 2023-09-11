Jones County is getting a $2 million grant to help clear creeks and other waterways that were obstructed by downed trees and other debris during the tornadoes of Easter 2020.
Lewis Goins of the Jones County Soil and Water Conservation District told the Board of Supervisors that the county had qualified for the Natural Resources Conservation Service grant, and “the window to accept it is small,” so it needed to be approved “ASAP.”
The board approved the grant unanimously at the regular meeting in Ellisville. The county will be responsible for 25 percent of the costs and the NRCS grant is covering 75 percent, he said. The project will clean “approximately 15 miles” of waterways and provide “bank stabilization” up around the Jones-Jasper line that was devastated by massive twisters more than two years ago.
In another matter that involves that area of the county, the board accepted the low bid of $93,200 from Rustin Metal Buildings to construct a new 50-by-70-foot station for the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department. In previous meetings, supervisors agreed to provide $30,000 for the construction of the new station, which is a few miles north of the current station on Highway 15 North. The new location would help the department cover the Matthews Community and other nearby locations that are currently a Class 10 rating — the worst rating for insurance premium costs.
The rating would improve to a Class 9 as soon as a station, with a tanker and a pumper, are on location, but Shady Grove VFD officials said they could get it down to a Class 7 after getting set up there and going through the rating process.
The board also unanimously approved its new budget of $50.5 million after there were no protests in the required public hearing. The millage rate was cut for the fourth consecutive year, yet the Fiscal Year 2024 budget includes a raise for county employees and an increase in funding for Jones College along with fully funding county schools, volunteer fire departments and bridge repairs while maintaining a “healthy reserve,” Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said. All of that is possible because the county’s assessed value increased by more than 4 percent, from $48.7 million, he said.
“Thank you ... we couldn’t do what we do without the board’s support,” said Finee Ruffin of Jones College. She reported that the number of students on campus is up to 800 and they represent 74 of the state’s 82 counties.
The board also approved school-bus turnarounds at 20 Paul Welborn Road (Beat 1); 42 Danny Hilbun Road and 82 Austin Spradley Road (Beat 2); 48 East Radio Road, 301 Arthur Tucker Road, 200 Masonite Lake Road and 34 Cleo Drive (Beat 3); 169 Buck Drive (Beat 4) and 3624 Indian Springs Road (Beat 5).
