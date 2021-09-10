With property values going up in Jones County, tax rates are going down. That was the report Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller made for the 2022 budget that was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Tuesday morning at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville.
“We are currently in very good financial position,” Miller said, adding that the general fund will have reserves of more than $4 million by the end of the year. “This is very healthy and should allow us to retain our A-plus bond rating.”
As reported in the Leader-Call last month, residents will pay less in property taxes next year if the assessed value of their property remained the same. Tax rates are being cut by 2.3 mills because of the increased values of property in the county.
“The board is very proud of this fact and hopes to reduce taxes even further next year,” Miller said.
The total budget for Fiscal Year 2022 is $46,196,142. No one showed up to protest the proposed budget, and it was approved by the board.
Even with the tax-rate reduction, supervisors were also able to give a cost-of-living raise — about 50 cents per hour — to employees.
In other business, it was reported that FEMA denied public assistance at several residences in the Soso area that had reported damage in the Easter 2020 tornadoes, noting that the damage was “pre-existing,” Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said. The residences were on Ben Pitts, Tommy Pickering, Dusty, Welch, Scarborough, Mathews, Barlow, Hogan, Jasper Cutoff, Frosty Hinton, Danny Hilbun, Huey P., Sumrall Bridge, East Brushy, Harlon Mathews and Gavin roads. The board is in the process of appealing FEMA’s decision, Ashley said.
The board also approved the purchase of new voting machines for $267,883 plus $42,000 for durable boxes to transport them in.
Supervisors also reported that Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) secured $913,800 to repave the roads in Howard Tech Park.
It was also reported that a prospect is looking at a 41-acre spot at the industrial park at the Hattiesburg Laurel Regional Airport in Moselle.
The board also agreed to put the delinquent garbage fees on the tax bills of residents who owe $200 or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.