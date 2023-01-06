The Laurel Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man who is believed to have stolen a Waynesboro police car from the parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night. The car was reported as stolen Wednesday morning after the deputy in charge of the vehicle was leaving for work.
The thief stopped to get gas at the Valero on Highway 11 South in Pendorff, then casually walked in to pay, video surveillance showed. The JCSD reportedly found the vehicle at an auto repair shop at the 2600 block of 5th Avenue on Thursday morning, after someone dropped it off there.
The person who dropped it off reportedly said that he needed a new water pump as well as some other repairs done to the car, according to the repair shop.
The Waynesboro Police Department reported that several things had been taken out of the vehicle, including two rifles that were in the trunk. The AM/FM radio was also taken from the vehicle.
The LPD reportedly has evidence in the vehicle that will help identify the suspect.
Capt. Michael Reaves urges anyone who can identify the suspect to contact the LPD 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). He warned that the suspect might be armed.
LPD: Man attacked,
stabbed girlfriend
Carlos Gonzalez, 25, is charged with domestic aggravated assault after police said he attacked his girlfriend and afflicted a non-life-threatening wound to her neck with a knife.
According to reports, the assault happened in the 800 block of North 8th Avenue, where a woman was taken to the hospital with her small children after a dispute. The children did not sustain any injuries, police said.
The woman was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. The woman was receiving medical treatment when the call came in to the LPD about the assault.
Gonzalez was reportedly hiding under a mattress when officers went into the home to search for him at 5:48 a.m.
Gonzalez had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where his bond was set by Judge Kyle Robertson at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.