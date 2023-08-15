Estranged wife was in shock, not shot during ongoing domestic dispute
Everyone was shaken up but OK after a shooting at a corral Sunday night that was the latest incident in an ongoing, escalating domestic situation between a divorcing couple.
George Shirley, 53, of Ovett was charged with violation of a protection order for the fourth time in a 10-day period. But this time, he was also saddled with a charge of felony domestic aggravated assault after being accused of firing shots at his wife and someone else as she was trying to round up horses at their property on George Boutwell Road in the Landrum Community.
Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were able to rein in the suspect at his home on nearby Wildlife Lake Road just after midnight Monday.
The call that led to the arrest came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Deputies were told that a woman had been shot and was lying on the ground, but when Deputy Jason Mills arrived, he determined that the suspect’s wife was in shock from having been shot at from near point-blank range but had not been struck.
She told deputies that she was getting her horses from a field on George Boutwell Road when Shirley pulled up in his pickup, pulled out a gun and fired three shots before leaving the scene. Another woman and two men who were at the scene gave the same account of events and reportedly provided cellphone video of the incident to the JCSD.
The video shows Shirley getting out of the truck with a handgun, yelling and firing the weapon. His wife was running away when she heard the shots fire, according to the report.
Shirley had moved the horses to the new location and when she and a friend went to get them, that’s when he showed up and started shooting.
Shirley was arrested at his residence on Wildlife Lake Road and a .38-caliber handgun — which had four fired rounds in the cylinder — was recovered, according to the report.
Four days earlier, Deputy Xavier Thigpen responded to the residence to a report that Shirley was there attempting to load up the children’s horses on a trailer despite a no-contact order that was issued during their divorce proceedings, which are ongoing.
Both George and Tracie Shirley, 51, were arrested and charged with violation of the no-contact order.
That arrest came hours after Mills had responded to their residence to a report of a disturbance just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. They were reportedly arguing about the distribution of items and property during the divorce. Mr. Shirley claimed that the no-contact order allowed him to be there as long as his wife wasn’t. The deputy advised them that it was a civil matter and they should go their separate ways until the matter could be resolved by a judge.
On Aug. 3, just before 10 p.m. JCSD Sgt. Cody Pitts was dispatched to the residence on a claim that a woman and her daughter were being held against their will. The daughter claimed that George Shirley had assaulted her mother — slamming her against a dresser in the bedroom and a bar in the kitchen — and held them both hostage in the residence for approximately 45 minutes and threatening to kill his wife, according to the report.
“(Mrs. Shirley) feared George was going to kill her and she was not going to be safe when he got out of jail,” the report continued.
Pitts offered to contact a domestic abuse shelter for her, but she reportedly refused.
Her husband had been abusive for the last year or so, according to the report, and he had threatened to kill her and burn the house down since she contacted law enforcement. He was accused of locking his wife and her daughter in a bedroom, then pulling his truck and trailer behind their vehicles to prevent them from leaving. He was also accused of assaulting a grandson for “not feeding the animals fast enough,” according to the report.
Victims of domestic abuse can find out about resources that are available to them through the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter at www.dafs.ms or by calling 601-915-DAFS (3237). The Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 1-800-649-1092.
