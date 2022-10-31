Waynesboro man’s face, feet put cruiser out of commission
•
A Waynesboro man whose face is bloody in his mugshot was beaten while handcuffed in the back of Jones County Sheriff’s Department patrol cruiser ... but the beating was self-administered, and the damage to his face is minimal compared to the damage he did to the vehicle, JCSD officials said.
Michael Creel, 31, was charged with DUI, destruction of county property, disorderly conduct, no insurance and no license after Deputy Jarron Guy pulled him over on Oilwell Road in Ovett around midnight Sunday.
But after Creel was handcuffed and placed in the back of the vehicle, he “went berserk,” according to reports, repeatedly smashing his face against the partition that separates suspects in the back seat from deputies in the front, then kicking the windows and doors and “causing extensive damage to the rear area of the cruiser before being physically restrained” for his own protection and to stop the destruction of the vehicle, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
The rear doors of the vehicle were kicked so hard from the inside that they were bent and wouldn’t lock, so that unit is out of service awaiting repairs. Creel had to be transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center by another unit.
Creel made his initial appearance on the misdemeanor charges in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon and was released a couple of hours later, according to the jail website.
