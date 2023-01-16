A Laurel man has been identified as a prime suspect in the theft of a Waynesboro police cruiser parked near the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 4.
Douglas Haynes is the primary suspect in the crime, Investigator Mark Evans of the Laurel Police Department said.
Haynes reportedly stopped to get gas at the Valero on Highway 11 South in Pendorff in the stolen police car, then casually walked in to pay, video surveillance showed. The JCSD reportedly found the vehicle at an auto repair shop at the 2600 block of 5th Avenue on Thursday morning, after someone dropped it off there.
The person who dropped it off reportedly said that he needed a new water pump as well as some other repairs done to the car, shop workers told police.
The person who dropped off the vehicle is suspected to have taken several parts off the vehicle, and he's also accused of stealing two long rifles from the car.
Capt. Michael Reaves urges anyone who can help locate Haynes to contact the LPD 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
