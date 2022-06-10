Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 77F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe early. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.