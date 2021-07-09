A suspect in several thefts in Jasper County was arrested Thursday after Jones County deputies found him hiding in attic in a Myrick residence.
Justin Dallas Sellers, 37, was charged with four counts of grand larceny and two counts of burglary of a non-dwelling after he was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Jail.
Sgt. Adam Cochran and his shift heard a description of the suspect’s Ford F150 that morning and started looking for the suspect. Cochran learned that Sellers was staying at a residence right off Highway 15 South, so he and deputies Jason Mills, Denny Graham and James Bell began searching.
Cochran found the suspect’s pickup — with the driver’s door still open — at a home at the end of John Griffith Road. After the other deputies arrived, he knocked on the door and a woman answered. She refused to let them search inside, but while Capt. Vince Williams was in the process of obtaining a warrant, Sgt. Jake Driskell convinced the woman to let them look for Sellers.
Once they got inside, they saw evidence that he was in the ceiling, got him down and handcuffed him.
Personnel from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department then came and got him. Officials from both departments were searching the property for stolen items.
Sellers and Cody E. Phillips, 35, were wanted for breaking into a deer camp off Highway 18 near the Rose Hill community, but they were being investigated for other thefts, so Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson didn’t want to release any more information. Phillips was arrested by Jasper County deputies. The case is being handled by former Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigator Jody White and Daniel Gilmore.
