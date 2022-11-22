Ronald Buckley, 19, the suspect in the October shooting death of a man and a woman at Loper’s Laundry in Laurel was arrested Tuesday morning at a hotel in Fremont, Ohio, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said.
Buckley is accused of killing Mary Ann Collins, 19, and Travion Barnett, 22, at the Laurel business on 13th Avenue. He is facing two counts of murder.
The arrest was aided greatly by tips that came into Jones County Crimestoppers, Cox said.
The LPD is working with police in Ohio to get Buckley extradited back to Laurel.
Look for more in Thursday’s Leader-Call and at leader-call.com
