The Jones County Sheriff's Department is looking for one sex-crime suspect and has another one who was being sought in custody.
Camilo Avalos, 40, was charged with one count of child molestation after being taken into custody on Friday.
He is accused of “inappropriately touching” a young neighbor about five years ago, Investigator J.D. Carter said. The girl, who was about 8 at the time, told her mother about the incident recently and she “immediately came to us,” Carter said.
Avalos’ wife was reportedly babysitting the young girl at their home in the Soso area when she left the young girl with her husband for a while, and that’s when it happened, according to the report. The girl underwent a forensic interview with a child specialist on the coast before the charges were filed.
“Sometimes things trigger their memory,” Carter said of the delay in reporting the incident. “It’s not uncommon for something like this to be a repressed memory.”
Avalos made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday. Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $12,000, which the suspect posted and was released with a warning to have no contact with his young accuser or her family.
The JCSD is also on the lookout for another local man who is accused of sex crimes. David Blackwell, 30, is wanted for one count of molestation and one count of sexual battery.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). The JCSD needs your information, not your name.
