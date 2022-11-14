Last week’s shooting in an area of Laurel where crimes like that are rare had a different conclusion than the one that occurred the previous month.
The suspect in the shooting at the Cameron Center last Tuesday afternoon was arrested by the Laurel Police Department the next day. Michael Pollock Jr., 21, was taken into custody by Laurel police in the 900 block of 16th Avenue without incident after he evaded deputies with the Jones County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol in a high-speed chase right after the shooting.
On Wednesday at 5 p.m., LPD investigators and a patrol officer identified Pollock as he was traveling in a car on 16th Avenue.
“He just happened to turn his head at the wrong time for him,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “We want to prevent all crime in Laurel, but we can’t prevent everything, so we do the next best thing and that’s catch the criminals as quickly as possible. Right now we only have one person that we have not arrested yet and that’s Buckley, all of the other shooters in the area have either turned themselves in or we were able to find and arrest them.”
The LPD and other law enforcement agencies are still searching for 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, who is accused of shooting and killing two people in a car at Loper’s Laundry at 10th Street and 13th Avenue, just around the corner from the Cameron Center on 10th Avenue.
Pollock’s abandoned car was found at a convenience store on South 16th Avenue shortly after the shooting. He was thought to have a disagreement with an unidentified 20-year-old black man, who reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip and was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. Investigators said that Pollock set up a meeting with the victim before shooting.
Police were told Pollock was living in the area around the Cameron Center and Daphne Park. After the shooting, Laurel School District officials stopped student walkers from leaving for about 30 minutes to make sure the area was safe.
Pollock was charged with aggravated assault, shoplifting, larceny and trespassing and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $50,000.
