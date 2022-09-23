Elkins will stay in jail until old crimes settled
•
A Laurel woman who is accused of shooting a toddler in the stomach isn’t likely to be getting out of jail any time soon.
Loretta Elkins, 37, ignored reporters’ questions as she made her way into Jones County Justice Court for her initial appearance on the charge of aggravated assault.
But she couldn’t ignore the words of Judge Sonny Saul, who set her bond at $125,000 and told her she “can’t bond out anyway” because the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on her. That’s because she was on probation for a past felony shoplifting conviction. Details were not available before press time.
Elkins told the judge she would need a court-appointed attorney. She said she has three dependent children and her last address was at Lone Oak Apartments, but she had recently taken a job with a company “remodeling Walmarts,” so she was traveling a lot and staying with a relative while working to get her own residence.
Elkins is accused of shooting 4-year-old A’Maria Serenity Halton as she was playing and having a snack on the balcony in front of her residence at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy Community on Tuesday afternoon.
Elkins was reportedly firing a shot from a small-caliber handgun after an altercation between her teenage son and a young man, and the toddler was caught in the crossfire. Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and witnesses said that the fight between the young men was essentially over when Elkins came running up and fired the shot at the man who had been fighting with her son.
Elkins then fled in a blue Honda, and authorities in Sumter County, Ala., took her into custody 17 miles past the Mississippi state line on Interstate 20 a short time later. She waived extradition, so instead of a Livingston Saturday night, she is likely to spend at least the next several Saturday nights back in Laurel. She was returned to Jones County by JCSD officials on Friday morning.
“Everyone did a great job of getting information out,” JCSD Capt. Vince Williams said, singling out Investigator Jardian McDonald, narcotics agents Jake Driskell and Joel Brogan and Sgt. Stephen Graeser. “That quick response was the reason she was caught so quickly.”
The young victim, who was airlifted from South Central Regional Medical Center to University Medical Center in Jackson, is still in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
She “got up and walked … she is amazing,” her grandmother Penny Shae Ducksworth posted on Facebook, including a video of the youngster playing in her hospital bed. She also posted an update that she will need another surgery because the bullet is in her hip, adding, “My baby can’t take no more pain.”
Elkins also owes approximately $2,100 in back fines for traffic violations, including failure to yield to blue lights, dating back to 2011, Saul said. Those would also have to be taken care of before she could bond out.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of authorities in Sumter County in the apprehension, incarceration and transfer of Loretta Elkins to our custody,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “She will now go before the court system here in Jones County to answer for her alleged crime.”
